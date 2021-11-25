Randal J. Kirk Acquires 307,661 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 307,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 39.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.