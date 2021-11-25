Randal J. Kirk Acquires 307,661 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 307,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.
