Ran Bareket Sells 7,149 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nLIGHT alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ran Bareket sold 336 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $9,213.12.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $26.15 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in nLIGHT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.