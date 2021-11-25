Raise (RAISE) Market Capitalization Tops $49,914.70

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00045571 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00087745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

