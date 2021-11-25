Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,463 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 64,697 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 199,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 650,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 564,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

RLGT stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

