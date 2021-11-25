Quhuo (QH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect Quhuo to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.76 million. On average, analysts expect Quhuo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quhuo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Quhuo worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

