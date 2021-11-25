QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $8.25. QIWI shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 3,516 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 120.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in QIWI by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70.

QIWI Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

