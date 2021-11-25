QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues Earnings Results

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. QIWI updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. QIWI has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.
About QIWI
Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.
