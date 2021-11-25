QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues Earnings Results

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $43.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. QIWI updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. QIWI has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in QIWI by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QIWI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

