Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for RCM Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

