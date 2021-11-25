Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

