Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

D opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

