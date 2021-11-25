Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Issued By KeyCorp

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.41.

Analog Devices stock opened at $182.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices has a one year low of $134.96 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average of $168.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $696,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

