Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 45,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 78.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,275,000.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

