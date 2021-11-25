Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PSTG opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

