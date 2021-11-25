Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PSTG opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

