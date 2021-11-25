PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report sales of $464.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.70 million. PTC posted sales of $429.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

PTC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.38.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

