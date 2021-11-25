Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 75,232 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,232 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.88.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

