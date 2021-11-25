Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.