Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $968,000 Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $572,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MultiPlan by 507.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 185,831 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $5,235,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

MPLN stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.26.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

