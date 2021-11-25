Prudential Financial Inc. Has $988,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,647 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $899.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.02. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TALO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

