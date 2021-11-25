Prudential Financial Inc. Has $958,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $602,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.