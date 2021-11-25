Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

