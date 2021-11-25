Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Raised to “Outperform” at UBS Group

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $468.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Provention Bio by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Provention Bio by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

