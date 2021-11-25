Proton (XPR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.32 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $230.32 million and approximately $16.32 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00046231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00241853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00089271 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,291,593,003 coins and its circulating supply is 8,445,793,518 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

