ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stake Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,063 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,452,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 482.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 39,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the last quarter.

SSO stock opened at $142.81 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $145.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

