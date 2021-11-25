ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS HYHG opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.