Project Inverse Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $235,337.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $571,329.83 and $235,337.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00090138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,397.21 or 0.07531265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,019.78 or 0.99372574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

