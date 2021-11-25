Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Progenity worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progenity by 412.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Progenity by 4,195.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Progenity by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Progenity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.01.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

