Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $241.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.54 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.