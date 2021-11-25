Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 367 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $243.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

