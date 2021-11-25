Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 21,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 552,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $69,408,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,576,739 shares of company stock valued at $71,392,905.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 498,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

