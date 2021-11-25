Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of HSBC by 4.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 52.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after buying an additional 287,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in HSBC by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

