Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.