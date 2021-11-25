Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 275.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,078. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $142.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $97.95 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

