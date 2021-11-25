Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $271.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.13. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $273.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROG. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

