Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $210.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day moving average is $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

