Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

NYSE:PRI opened at $153.98 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $128.84 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,950. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

