PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 1,065 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.85 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 665.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

