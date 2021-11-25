Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 344 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BAND shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

