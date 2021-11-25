Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $661,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 74.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $7,927,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 242.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 106,897 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

