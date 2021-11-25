Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

