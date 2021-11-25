Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 79,322 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after buying an additional 312,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 466,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 2,205,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

