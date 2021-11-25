Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

