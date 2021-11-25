Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 146,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,813. The firm has a market cap of $758.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -22.88%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

