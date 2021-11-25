PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.05 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.76. 846,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.