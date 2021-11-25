Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Citigroup

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Post from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.14.

POST opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. Post has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Post by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Post by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

