Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 14,625 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,011.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 27,680 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $198,465.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 115,617 shares of company stock valued at $823,497 and have sold 78,953 shares valued at $597,575. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

