Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 90.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,126 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

