Polkamarkets (POLK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001751 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $48.49 million and $1.38 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00240571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089059 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,788,012 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

