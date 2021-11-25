POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

Shares of PORBF stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. POLA Orbis has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.