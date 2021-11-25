POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PORBF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. POLA Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

